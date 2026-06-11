The Child Protection system received a major boost as the Sindh Government launched a new committee for District East Karachi. This move aims to strengthen coordination and improve child welfare services across the region.

Moreover, the Child Protection initiative focuses on faster response and better monitoring of vulnerable children. Officials say the new structure will help authorities act more efficiently in urgent cases.

Dr Furqan Mehfooz Leads Committee Setup

The government appointed Dr Furqan Mehfooz as the chairperson of the committee. He will now lead the overall strategy for Child Protection in District East Karachi.

In addition, he will coordinate with departments to improve child welfare systems. Authorities expect him to ensure better implementation of policies and field-level monitoring.

Sarfraz Ahmad Khan Handles Administration

The government selected Sarfraz Ahmad Khan as the General Secretary. He will manage administrative operations and communication between committee members.

Furthermore, he will track progress and ensure timely execution of Child Protection decisions. Officials believe this role will improve efficiency in daily operations.

Diverse Members Join Committee Structure

The committee includes members from different professional and social backgrounds. As a result, the government expects stronger community-level engagement.

For example, members such as Naveed Abbas Udin Wala, Kapil Kumar, and Dr Anila Devi bring varied expertise.

Similarly, Sanaullah Memon, Umar Hassan, and Anwar Bhatthi contribute to broader oversight of Child Protection efforts.

Additional Members Support Child Welfare Goals

Moreover, the committee also includes Najma Ateeq, Samira, Syed Tariq Shah, and Ateeq Shamsi.

In addition, Hafsa Umar and Kabir Ahmed will also support the initiative. Consequently, officials expect improved coordination in Child Protection services across District East Karachi.

Official Notification Confirms Final Approval

Finally, the government issued a formal notification confirming all appointments. It clearly outlines roles for the chairperson, general secretary, and members.

Therefore, the committee now begins its structured work on Child Protection, focusing on governance, monitoring, and child safety improvements in Karachi.