The concept of dialogue diplomacy took center stage at a United Nations event focused on the International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations. Pakistan emphasized the need for stronger global cooperation through communication and mutual understanding.

At the UN headquarters, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted that dialogue diplomacy remains the most effective tool for reducing tensions. Moreover, he stressed that global peace depends on sustained engagement among civilizations.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad UN Remarks Dialogue Diplomacy

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated that dialogue diplomacy helps transcend differences between nations. He noted that cooperation becomes possible when countries prioritize communication over conflict.

He also appreciated remarks made by global leaders. These included senior officials from Wang Yi and António Guterres. Furthermore, he described the discussion as “absorbing and highly relevant.”

United Nations Civilisations Dialogue Platform

The United Nations hosted the high-level event to promote dialogue diplomacy among member states. The initiative aimed to strengthen intercultural understanding and global harmony.

Delegates highlighted that the UN was founded on principles of peace and cooperation. Additionally, they stressed that dialogue remains essential in addressing modern global challenges.

Pakistan Civilisational Heritage Message

Pakistan emphasized its historical and cultural diversity during the session. The envoy noted that Pakistan’s civilisational roots extend back thousands of years, including ancient settlements and cultural exchange.

He added that Pakistan lies at a strategic crossroads of regions. Therefore, dialogue diplomacy aligns with its long-standing tradition of coexistence and diversity.

Rising Global Tensions Dialogue Diplomacy Need

The ambassador warned that rising global tensions are threatening international peace. However, he stressed that dialogue diplomacy can still prevent escalation if applied consistently.

He further stated that intercultural engagement cannot be ignored at this critical moment in history. Moreover, he urged member states to reinforce cooperation through structured dialogue.

Interreligious Cooperation United Nations Resolution

Pakistan also referenced its co-sponsorship of a UN resolution on interreligious and intercultural cooperation. The resolution was adopted by consensus, reflecting broad global support.

This initiative reinforces the role of dialogue diplomacy in promoting peace. It also highlights the importance of understanding between different faiths and cultures.

Conclusion Pakistan Commitment Multilateral Dialogue

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nations system. The envoy concluded that sustained engagement remains vital for global peace.

He emphasized that dialogue diplomacy will continue to guide Pakistan’s foreign policy. Ultimately, cooperation and communication remain central to building a stable world.