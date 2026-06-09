Digitalization Leadership Meeting in Sindh

Syed Muhammad Nuhal Hashmi and Fahd Haroon reportedly held a key meeting in Karachi focused on digitalization.

The discussion highlighted how digitalization can reshape governance and improve public service delivery in Pakistan. Officials emphasized faster systems, transparency, and technology-driven administration.

Governor House Digitalization Vision

The meeting took place at the Governor House Sindh. Both leaders reviewed Pakistan’s broader digital transformation roadmap.

They reportedly agreed that digitalization can modernize institutions and improve efficiency. Moreover, they stressed coordinated efforts between departments for stronger implementation.

AI Integration in Digitalization Strategy

A major focus of the discussion was artificial intelligence in digitalization.

Both sides explored how AI tools can enhance governance, data analysis, and public services. Additionally, they discussed future communication technologies aligned with national development goals.

Fahd Haroon Technology Reform Plans

Fahd Haroon shared views on expanding digital infrastructure across Pakistan.

He reportedly stated that digitalization is essential for long-term economic stability. Furthermore, he highlighted innovation-led policies to improve citizen services.

Youth Development and Digitalization Growth

Syed Muhammad Nuhal Hashmi emphasized youth training in modern technology skills.

He noted that digitalization requires skilled young professionals to succeed. Therefore, education and technical training were identified as key priorities.

Future of Digitalization in Pakistan

Both leaders agreed that digitalization will drive economic growth and public sector reform.

They also committed to continued collaboration on AI adoption and technological advancement. As a result, Pakistan’s governance system is expected to move toward a more digital future.