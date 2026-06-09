The Pedi controversy has intensified after alleged chat screenshots linked to Janhvi Kapoor surfaced online. The situation has quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the discussion around Pedi has also drawn attention to on-set decisions and creative disagreements. According to circulating reports, the matter continues to divide online audiences.

Janhvi Kapoor Pedi Chat Allegations

The Pedi discussion escalated after unverified social media chats linked to Janhvi Kapoor went viral. However, neither the actress nor the production team has confirmed these claims.

In addition, the alleged messages suggest concerns regarding certain filming angles and scene presentation. Reportedly, the actress had expressed discomfort during specific shooting sequences of the Pedi project.

Ram Charan Support Pedi Film Claims

The Pedi controversy further expanded after reports suggested that Ram Charan may have supported co-star Janhvi Kapoor during production discussions.

According to industry chatter, Ram Charan reportedly intervened in certain scenes. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding these claims linked to Pedi.

Pedi Box Office Performance Debate

The Pedi film has also come under scrutiny due to its box office performance. Reports indicate the film earned approximately 8.90 crore in its first four days.

As a result, industry observers have described the opening as underwhelming. However, the makers of Pedi have not issued any detailed response regarding the figures.

Social Media Reaction Pedi Controversy

The Pedi controversy continues to trend online as users debate the authenticity of the viral chats. Meanwhile, speculation grows about behind-the-scenes dynamics.

In contrast, many fans argue that unverified screenshots should not define the narrative around Pedi or its cast.