Sindh Basketball received further support as Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shehzad Khan pledged full assistance for the Sindh Basketball Association’s (SBBA) girls’ coaching camp during a kit distribution ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Sukkur.

The coaching camp is part of the third phase of SBBA’s Basketball Development Programme for interior Sindh. During the ceremony, the deputy commissioner presented tracksuits to Camp Commandant Urooj Khan and coach Alisha Shahzad Bajwa, while participating players received sports kits from the association.

Sindh Basketball: Sukkur Coaching Camp Promotes Young Talent Across Interior Sindh

The event was attended by SBBA Patron Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary Amir Sharif, Larkana camp coach Haider Ali Khoso and Sukkur Basketball Association Secretary Arshad Saeed.

Addressing the ceremony, Nadir Shehzad Khan said the coaching camp provides an excellent opportunity for young female athletes to learn basketball techniques and understand the rules of the game. He said he would personally visit the camp and assured organisers of his full support to help develop the sport in Sukkur.

He also encouraged coach Alisha Shahzad Bajwa to provide high-quality training so the players could improve their skills and compete at higher levels.

The deputy commissioner praised SBBA Patron Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Chaudhry and Secretary Amir Sharif for their continued efforts to promote basketball throughout interior Sindh.

SBBA Secretary Amir Sharif thanked the deputy commissioner for supporting the coaching camp and acknowledged Berger Paints for its contribution to renovating basketball courts across Sindh. He also announced Independence Day Performance Awards for Urooj Khan, Alisha Shahzad Bajwa and Gul Jan Baloch in recognition of their services to the sport.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for Pakistan’s peace, unity and prosperity, led by SBBA Patron Ghulam Muhammad Khan.

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