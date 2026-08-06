Two former Iranian women’s national team players begin new lives in Australia after seeking humanitarian protection during the Women’s Asian Cup.

BRISBANE, Aug. 6: Two Iranian Footballers who drew international attention after refusing to publicly support their government have officially become Australian citizens, marking a new chapter in their lives after seeking humanitarian protection earlier this year.

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Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, 34, and Fatemeh Pasandideh, 22, received their Australian citizenship certificates during a naturalisation ceremony in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The pair were among seven members of Iran’s women’s national football team who were granted humanitarian visas while visiting Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup in March. However, five teammates later returned to Iran, leaving Ramezanisadeh and Pasandideh to pursue permanent settlement in Australia.

Iranian Footballers

Speaking after the ceremony, Ramezanisadeh described the occasion as “a truly special and unforgettable day” and said she felt proud and grateful to become an Australian citizen after overcoming many challenges.

Pasandideh said the moment represented a fresh start and expressed pride in calling Australia her new home.

Decision Followed Anthem Protest

The controversy began during the Women’s Asian Cup when members of Iran’s national team declined to sing the country’s national anthem before their opening match.

The incident occurred shortly after the outbreak of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, raising concerns about possible consequences for the players upon their return home.

Community leaders and human rights advocates in Australia urged authorities to provide protection for the athletes, fearing they could face punishment because of their actions.

Australian officials subsequently offered humanitarian visas, although only two players ultimately accepted the opportunity to remain in the country.

Citizenship Comes Amid Migration Debate

The citizenship ceremony was attended by Australian Interior Minister Tony Burke, who presented certificates to the two footballers.

Their naturalisation comes as Australia prepares to introduce stricter immigration measures aimed at reducing migration numbers.

The proposed changes are expected to tighten visa rules, limit work and appeal rights for some asylum seekers and restrict certain family visa applications.

The government’s migration policy has become a major political issue, with opposition parties calling for tighter border controls while refugee organisations argue existing measures already place vulnerable asylum seekers at risk.

Continuing Football Careers in Australia

Ramezanisadeh and Pasandideh have continued training with Brisbane Roar in the A-League Women competition as they work to continue their professional football careers in Australia.

Human rights organisations have expressed concern for the five Iranian players who returned home, suggesting some may have faced pressure or threats involving their families before reversing their decisions.

Iran’s Sports Ministry previously praised those who returned, saying they had demonstrated patriotism and rejected what officials described as attempts to undermine the country.

For Ramezanisadeh and Pasandideh, becoming Australian citizens represents both personal safety and the opportunity to continue pursuing their sporting ambitions in a new country.

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