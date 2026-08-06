Participants gather for a conference on girls' education and employment opportunities in Mithi.

Experts, educators and development leaders will discuss strategies to improve education, vocational skills and employment opportunities for girls in rural Sindh.

MITHI, Aug. 6: A panel discussion and conference on Girls Education will be held in Mithi, Tharparkar, on August 10, bringing together education experts, government representatives, development professionals and digital media stakeholders to discuss ways of improving educational access, skills development and employment opportunities for young girls.

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The event, titled “Empowering Girls Through Education, Skills and Job Placement,” aims to highlight the challenges facing girls in remote districts, villages and underserved communities across Sindh and Pakistan while exploring practical solutions for long-term social and economic development.

Girls Education

The conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Conference Hall of The Royal Palace Hotel, Mithi, with an option for online panelists to participate virtually.

Organisers said the discussions will focus on expanding access to quality education, vocational training, digital skills and sustainable employment opportunities for girls, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas.

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The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, educators, civil society representatives and community leaders to exchange ideas on strengthening girls’ participation in education and the workforce.

Organisers believe empowering young women through education and professional skills is essential for promoting inclusive economic growth and reducing social inequalities.

Organisers Invite Broad Participation

The event is being coordinated with support from Hamza Khalid Arain, Executive Member of the Federal Union of Digital Media, Shahid ur Rehman, Authorized Officer at the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), and Nareender Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Palace Hotel, Mithi.

Asma Amir, Vice President of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, is also associated with the initiative.

Participants have been encouraged to confirm their attendance in advance, while online speakers will be able to join the conference through a virtual link.

The organisers said the event seeks to promote meaningful dialogue and practical recommendations aimed at strengthening girls’ education, skills development and employment opportunities across Pakistan.

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