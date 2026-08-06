Experts say playing videos, music and calls aloud in public is becoming a growing social issue, with transport authorities weighing stronger enforcement measures.

Public transport users across the UK are increasingly frustrated by loudcasting—the practice of playing videos, music or phone calls on loudspeaker without headphones—as experts warn the behaviour is reshaping social etiquette in shared spaces.

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Surveys conducted by transport and communications authorities indicate that a large majority of passengers consider the trend inconsiderate. London’s transport network has relaunched campaigns encouraging commuters to use headphones, while politicians have called for stricter enforcement against persistent offenders.

Loudcasting

The rise of loudcasting has coincided with greater smartphone use, cheaper mobile data plans and expanding 5G connectivity, allowing people to stream content almost anywhere. Researchers say the behaviour has become increasingly common, particularly among younger users who often view public audio sharing as a form of self-expression or social interaction.

Experts believe the phenomenon reflects changing attitudes toward public spaces. Some argue that the decline in traditional social norms following the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with constant digital connectivity, has reduced awareness of how personal behaviour affects others.

Transport for London (TfL) has renewed its Travel Kind campaign, urging passengers to use headphones and be considerate of fellow commuters. While officers can ask passengers to stop playing audio aloud, enforcement remains limited, and prosecutions are rare.

The issue has also entered political debate. The UK’s Liberal Democrats have proposed fines of up to £1,000 for people repeatedly playing music or videos without headphones on public transport. Government officials say existing railway by-laws already allow action against disruptive passengers, although campaigners want explicit legislation covering loudspeaker use.

Researchers note that loudcasting is not unique to Britain. Similar concerns have emerged across Europe, with authorities in countries including France and Portugal introducing penalties for excessive phone noise in public places. Cultural attitudes also differ globally, with countries such as Japan generally maintaining stricter expectations for quiet behaviour on public transport.

Psychologists argue that while many people view loudcasting as antisocial, others see it as an expression of identity and community. Nevertheless, growing public dissatisfaction suggests pressure is increasing on transport operators and governments to balance personal freedom with consideration for others in shared environments.

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