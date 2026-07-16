Sindh Basketball: Sukkur Coaching Camp Promotes Young Talent Across Interior Sindh

Sindh Basketball received a major boost as the Sindh Basketball Association (SBBA) organised a coaching camp in Sukkur, bringing together young players from Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki to develop their skills under experienced coaches.

During a visit to the Berger Paints Girls Basketball Coaching Camp, IBA Public School Sukkur Principal Ali Gohar Gopang praised the Sindh Basketball Association for its commitment to promoting the sport across interior Sindh. He commended the leadership of SBBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Chaudhry, Secretary Amir Sharif and Patron Ghulam Muhammad Khan for expanding opportunities for young athletes.

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Several officials attended the visit, including Lok Sahita’s Agha Haroon, Professor Mehtab, Camp Commandant Urooj Khan, national basketball coach Alisha Shahzad Bajwa, Sindh District Basketball Association Secretary Arshad Saeed and organiser Sohaib.

Ali Gohar Gopang said IBA Public School is committed not only to academic excellence but also to encouraging healthy activities among young people. He added that the school aims to help produce talented athletes who can represent both Sindh and Pakistan at higher levels.

Addressing the players, he encouraged participants to follow the guidance of coach Alisha Shahzad Bajwa and make full use of the training programme to improve their performance and serve the province and the country through sport.

Camp Commandant Urooj Khan briefed the principal on the progress of the camp and said SBBA Patron Ghulam Muhammad Khan had directed officials to nominate the three best-performing players for advanced training in Karachi. The selected athletes will receive a five-day specialised coaching programme under the Sindh Basketball Association.

Officials said coach Alisha Shahzad Bajwa has been leading the training sessions with dedication, while participants have shown strong commitment and discipline throughout the coaching camp.

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