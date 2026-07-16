BingX Q2: Crypto Exchange Reports Strong Growth in Multi-Asset Trading

BingX expands TradFi products, launches EventX and crypto payment card, while stock trading volumes top billions in the second quarter.

BingX Q2 results showed strong growth as the cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company expanded its multi-asset trading platform through new products, higher trading volumes and enhanced trading infrastructure during the second quarter of 2026.

In its Q2 2026 business review, BingX said daily trading volume for its TradFi Stocks product surged by more than 700% over a five-day period. The company reported cumulative stock trading volume of more than $2.7 billion, while stock index trading volume exceeded $8 billion during the past two months.

The exchange said it now offers more than 120 trading pairs, allowing users to trade stocks, forex, commodities, indices and digital assets through a single account. Growing demand for products such as SpaceX Pre-IPO perpetual futures and the OpenAI Pre-IPO Airdrop also contributed to the platform’s expansion.

BingX continued to diversify its services by launching EventX, a contracts feature that enables users to trade based on the outcomes of real-world events. The platform currently offers more than 200 event markets, creating new opportunities beyond traditional financial assets.

The company also introduced the BingX Card, developed in partnership with Wirex. The card allows users to spend, withdraw and earn rewards directly from their cryptocurrency holdings without converting assets into fiat currency. BingX said the product has already received more than 10,000 reservations.

Sindh Basketball: Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Pledges Support for Girls’ Coaching Camp Subtitle SBB

To improve the trading experience, the exchange launched Ultra TradingView, providing professional-grade charting, market analysis and execution tools designed for advanced and institutional traders.

Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX, said the distinction between traditional finance and digital assets continues to narrow.

“Our focus is no longer simply expanding product offerings, but building a unified platform where users can seamlessly access every major asset class through one account and one trading experience.”

He said the company’s second-quarter performance reflects growing global demand for an integrated trading platform.

Founded in 2018, BingX serves more than 40 million users worldwide and ranks among the leading global crypto derivatives exchanges. The company offers futures, spot trading, copy trading and traditional financial products while continuing to expand its Web3 and AI-driven services.

Follow THE AZB