Shehzad Sabar: Karachi Timber Merchants Honor Rotary District 3271 Governor at Luncheon

Business leaders and Rotary members gather in Karachi to recognize Shehzad Sabar’s leadership and reaffirm their commitment to humanitarian service and community development.

Shehzad Sabar was honored by the Karachi Timber Merchants Group at a luncheon held at its Secretariat in Timber Market, where business leaders and Rotary members praised his leadership and commitment to humanitarian service following his election as District Governor of Rotary International District 3271.

The ceremony brought together prominent members of the business community, including Karachi Timber Merchants Group President Suleman Somro, senior member Saeed Baghtia, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Rehan Hanif, former Group Vice President Mansoor Kadwani, Sindh Auto Parts Scrap Importers and Dealers Association President Muhammad Ali Qureshi, and Rotary District 3271 Chairman Media Affairs Syed Turab Shah.

Speaking at the event, District Governor Shehzad Sabar said it was a privilege to join the gathering. He described Rotary as a global movement dedicated to service, integrity and humanity, adding that the organization’s mission is to improve lives and support communities through meaningful action.

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He encouraged members of the business community and social organizations to work together in the spirit of unity, friendship and service to build a stronger and more compassionate society.

Welcoming the guest of honor, Suleman Somro praised Shehzad Sabar’s leadership, vision and dedication to humanitarian causes. He said Sabar’s commitment would further strengthen Rotary’s mission and expressed confidence that the organization would continue expanding its service initiatives under his leadership.

Somro added that the luncheon reflected the strong relationship between the business community and charitable organizations while promoting cooperation, friendship and public service.

KCCI President Rehan Hanif highlighted Rotary’s contributions to education, healthcare, environmental protection and humanitarian welfare. He said economic progress and social development go hand in hand, adding that collaboration between businesses and community organizations creates lasting benefits for society.

Hanif congratulated Shehzad Sabar on assuming leadership of Rotary District 3271 and expressed hope that Rotary’s welfare programmes would continue to grow during his tenure.

Former Karachi Timber Merchants Group Vice President Mansoor Kadwani said Rotary’s principles of service, friendship and humanitarian welfare remain essential for building strong communities. He added that the business community has consistently supported charitable and social welfare initiatives.

Muhammad Ali Qureshi also congratulated Shehzad Sabar on becoming District Governor and expressed confidence that Rotary International District 3271 would achieve further success under his leadership.

The ceremony concluded with the Karachi Timber Merchants Group presenting a commemorative shield to Shehzad Sabar in recognition of his leadership and contributions to community service.

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