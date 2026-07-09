Digital Payments: NBP and 1LINK Launch Bank Activation Session to Boost Cashless Transactions

NBP and 1LINK officials attend a Bank Activation Session on digital payments in Karachi.

The National Bank of Pakistan and 1LINK bring together senior banking leaders in Karachi to strengthen digital payment capabilities and promote financial inclusion.

Digital Payments took centre stage as the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in collaboration with 1LINK, hosted a Bank Activation Session at its Head Office in Karachi to strengthen digital banking capabilities and accelerate the adoption of cashless transactions across Pakistan.

The session brought together senior executives and Karachi Region teams to enhance their understanding of the country’s digital payments agenda. Participants received detailed training on NBP Debit Cards, including their features, benefits and practical use, with a focus on improving customer convenience and encouraging wider use of card-based payments.

Speaking at the event, Adnan Nasir, Group Chief Digital Banking at the National Bank of Pakistan, said digital payment adoption is essential for advancing financial inclusion and supporting Pakistan’s economic growth.

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He said the Bank Activation Sessions would equip teams with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver better customer experiences while promoting the bank’s digital banking vision.

Najeeb Agrawalla, Chief Executive Officer of 1LINK, said the partnership with NBP plays a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem.

He added that 1LINK remains committed to working closely with banking partners to expand the infrastructure and institutional capacity required to support a secure and sustainable cashless economy.

Senior executives attending the session included Faisal Ahmed, Group Chief Operations; Zahir Khursheed, Officiating Group Chief Retail Banking Group; Ausaf Ahmed, Acting Group Chief Information Technology; along with officials from NBP’s Head Office, regional offices and Karachi Region teams.

NBP said it will continue expanding secure, convenient and accessible payment solutions as Pakistan’s digital economy grows, helping more customers adopt digital financial services nationwide.

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