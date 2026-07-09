Burhan Wani: Karachi Event Marks 10th Death Anniversary with Calls to Highlight Kashmir Issue

Speakers at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi said Burhan Wani’s use of social media changed global awareness of Kashmir, while political leaders reiterated support for the Kashmiri people’s right to determine their future.

Burhan Wani was remembered at a commemorative ceremony in Karachi on Thursday as political leaders, Hurriyat representatives and analysts gathered to mark the 10th death anniversary of the Kashmiri figure, urging continued international attention on the Kashmir issue.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the event, titled “Burhan Wani – A Movement, A Milestone,” at Haseena Moin Hall. A large audience, including political leaders, activists and members of the public, attended the ceremony.

Among the speakers were All Parties Hurriyat Conference Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharmila Faruqui, Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Mateen, political analyst Sardar Nazakat Khan, Advocate Sardar Sagheer Ahmed and Advocate Parvez Shah. Bashir Sadozai moderated the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Ghulam Muhammad Safi said understanding India’s foreign policy and regional ambitions was important when discussing the Kashmir dispute. He argued that Burhan Wani transformed the way the Kashmir issue reached international audiences by using social media to highlight developments in the region. Safi said digital platforms had become an influential part of modern political movements alongside diplomatic and political efforts.

Chief guest Sharmila Faruqui said the future of Kashmir should reflect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and align with United Nations resolutions. She said the Pakistan Peoples Party had consistently raised the Kashmir issue at national and international forums whenever it was in government.

Faruqui recalled the diplomatic efforts of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the United Nations and said former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari had continued to advocate for the Kashmiri people. She also referred to support from countries including China, Türkiye and Azerbaijan for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Mateen described Burhan Wani as an influential figure in the Kashmiri movement. He said Wani used social media to communicate the objectives of the movement to audiences in India and abroad. Mateen also announced a rally from the Arts Council to the Karachi Press Club to mark the anniversary and invited the public and media to participate.

Political analyst Sardar Nazakat Khan said Wani’s online campaign had inspired many young people involved in political movements. He added that many Kashmiris expected Pakistan to maintain a consistent policy on the Kashmir issue and referred to past statements by former Pakistani leaders supporting the cause.

Advocate Parvez Shah said Burhan Wani emerged as a prominent young leader during the Kashmir movement and argued that his death encouraged many other young Kashmiris to remain active in the struggle.

Advocate Sardar Sagheer Ahmed said many people in Indian-administered Kashmir continued to face difficult conditions and detention. He called for continued attention to the issues discussed during the ceremony.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their support for raising awareness of the Kashmir issue through political engagement and public advocacy.

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