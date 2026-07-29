State Bank of Pakistan announces its National Conference on Pakistan's Economy in Karachi.

SBP announces a national economic conference in Karachi on December 18, inviting researchers to submit papers on monetary policy, exports and investment reforms.

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it will host the National Conference on Pakistan’s Economy on December 18, 2026, in Karachi, bringing together economists, researchers, policymakers, academics and business leaders to discuss the country’s key economic challenges and future policy direction.

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The conference forms part of the central bank’s Research Agenda 2026–2029 and aims to provide a platform for presenting fresh research, policy recommendations and practical solutions to support Pakistan’s economic development.

Conference to Focus on Key Economic Challenges

SBP said the conference will examine two major themes. The first will explore the effectiveness of monetary policy during supply-side disruptions and periods of economic transformation.

The second theme will focus on strengthening Pakistan’s external sector by increasing exports and assessing the role of foreign direct investment in achieving long-term economic stability.

More than 100 words into the announcement, State Bank officials said the conference is designed to encourage evidence-based policymaking through collaboration between researchers, universities, government institutions and the private sector.

Researchers Invited to Submit Papers

The central bank has invited economists, university faculty members and researchers to submit original research papers and case studies for consideration.

The deadline for submitting abstracts is August 20, 2026, while complete research papers must be submitted by September 30, 2026.

Selected papers will be presented during the conference before leading economists, policymakers and financial experts.

Travel Support for Selected Authors

SBP announced that researchers selected from outside Karachi will receive economy-class airfare and two nights of accommodation in Karachi to participate in the conference.

The event will take place at the State Bank Auditorium in Karachi on December 18, 2026.

Researchers seeking additional information or wishing to submit papers can contact the State Bank via conferences@sbp.org.pk.

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