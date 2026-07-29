A BBC documentary details allegations from multiple women who accuse the Oscar-winning actor and musician of inappropriate sexual conduct, while Jared Leto has not responded to the broadcaster’s claims.

LONDON: Jared Leto is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct after 10 women shared their experiences in a new BBC documentary examining claims spanning more than a decade. The allegations include accusations of sexual assault, grooming, inappropriate sexual behaviour and interactions with teenage girls between 2002 and 2016.

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The documentary, “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret,” features accounts from women who say they encountered the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman while he was in his 30s and 40s. Several of the women have spoken publicly for the first time.

Women Describe Alleged Misconduct

Four women accused Leto of conduct that they say amounted to criminal sexual behaviour.

One woman alleged that Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claimed he threatened her with sexual assault after she was left alone with him in a London hotel room at the age of 19.

A third woman alleged she had sexual relations with Leto when she was 17 in California, where she said he dismissed concerns about the state’s age of consent. A fourth woman accused the actor of grooming her through sexually explicit phone calls when she was 16 and said she later refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

More than 100 words into the investigation, Jared Leto remains at the centre of allegations that the BBC says it corroborated through interviews with friends, relatives, photographs and contemporaneous messages in several cases.

Former Crew Members Raise Concerns

Two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ crew also spoke in the documentary.

They alleged that staff often felt uncomfortable with Leto’s interactions with teenage girls, claiming young women were regularly invited backstage after concerts or to locations where the band was recording.

One former crew member said requests for female models to receive VIP concert access came directly from Leto and described the practice as uncomfortable.

BBC Says Leto Did Not Respond

According to the BBC, repeated attempts to contact Jared Leto regarding the allegations received no response.

The broadcaster said it corroborated parts of several women’s accounts through supporting evidence, including messages and statements from people they confided in at the time.

Previous Allegations Resurface

The documentary also revisits earlier accusations against Leto.

Last year, DJ Allie Teilz publicly alleged that Leto assaulted her when she was 17. Following her claims, several other women came forward with similar allegations.

Separately, nine women accused Leto of sexual impropriety in an article published by Air Mail. Leto denied those allegations at the time.

Leto, now 54, has enjoyed a successful career in film and music, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club. He has also appeared in films including Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad and Masters of the Universe, while continuing to perform with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

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