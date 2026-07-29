A two-day capacity-building programme equips women entrepreneurs, SMEs and fashion professionals with export-focused skills and industry insights.

LAHORE: TDAP Fashion initiatives received a major boost as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design (PIFD) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), concluded a two-day capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s fashion industry and improving export readiness.

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The programme brought together women entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, boutique owners and emerging fashion professionals. Organisers said the initiative focused on developing practical skills, expanding market knowledge and preparing participants to compete in international markets.

Training Focuses on Global Fashion Trends

Held at the PIFD campus in Lahore, the programme followed recommendations made by the LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & Boutique.

More than 90 participants attended the sessions in person and online. PIFD faculty members delivered practical training on Fashion Forecasting and Trend Analysis as well as Pattern Making Challenges: Understanding Garment Sizing and Fit.

More than 100 words into the programme details, TDAP Fashion efforts centred on helping participants understand international fashion trends, product development techniques and the requirements of global buyers.

Experts Highlight Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs

The programme concluded with a panel discussion titled “Women in the Business of Fashion – Present Challenges & Future Opportunities.”

The discussion featured Additional Secretary TDAP Fouzia P. Chaudhry, PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, LAMA Founder and Director Aasia Ssaail, and Sahar Atif Studios Founder and Creative Director Sahar Atif.

The speakers discussed entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, branding, digital transformation and strategies to expand Pakistan’s fashion exports.

LCCI President Praises Institutional Collaboration

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, who attended the certificate distribution ceremony as chief guest, praised TDAP and PIFD for organising the initiative.

He said strong collaboration between government institutions, academia and the private sector is essential to strengthen Pakistan’s fashion industry and increase its presence in international markets.

TDAP Reaffirms Export Commitment

Speaking at the event, Mehwish Khadim, Director of Textile & Leather at TDAP, said the authority remains committed to promoting exports through capacity building, market intelligence, international exhibitions, trade delegations, business-to-business networking and strategic partnerships.

She added that women entrepreneurs, SMEs and startups play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth and export diversification.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, while shields were presented to the chief guest and distinguished speakers in recognition of their contributions.

TDAP said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s fashion ecosystem through collaboration with academia and industry while creating greater export opportunities for local businesses.

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