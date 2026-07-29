Masoud Pezeshkian calls on Iranians to remain united against external threats while stressing that justice must also prevail within the country.

TEHRAN: Pezeshkian has called on Iranians to remain united against external threats, saying the country must continue to resist pressure while also ensuring justice for its own citizens.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the nation to “fight the enemy and stand firm against them so that we do not submit to injustice and oppression.”

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He said Iran’s strength lies in its resilience but stressed that the same principles should apply at home.

President Calls for Justice at Home

Pezeshkian said resisting external pressure should not come at the expense of citizens’ rights.

“In the same way, we cannot oppress our citizens or commit injustice against them,” IRNA quoted the Iranian president as saying.

More than 100 words into his remarks, Pezeshkian emphasised that national unity and justice must go hand in hand, arguing that Iran should remain committed to fairness while confronting external challenges.

Iran Described as a Symbol of Resistance

The Iranian president said the country has demonstrated its ability to withstand pressure over the years.

He described Iran as a “unique model of resistance,” saying its resilience has become a defining characteristic in the face of regional and international challenges.

His remarks come as tensions remain high across the Middle East, with Iran continuing to stress its commitment to resisting external pressure while promoting national solidarity.

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