FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh receives a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport after returning from the UK.

Business leader arrives from the UK after attending his daughter’s graduation and is set to participate in the inaugural Pakistan Economic Summit.

ISLAMABAD: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), returned to Pakistan after completing his visit to the United Kingdom, where he attended his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

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He was welcomed at Islamabad International Airport by FPCCI Vice President Tariq Jadoon and Chairman Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik upon his arrival.

FPCCI Chief to Attend Economic Summit

Following his return, Atif Ikram Sheikh is scheduled to participate in the 1st Pakistan Economic Summit, where business leaders, policymakers and industry representatives are expected to discuss Pakistan’s economic outlook, investment opportunities and policy reforms.

The summit aims to bring together key stakeholders to explore strategies for sustainable economic growth and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

UK Visit Combined Family and Official Commitments

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Atif Ikram Sheikh attended his daughter’s graduation ceremony before returning to Pakistan to resume his business and organisational responsibilities.

His participation in the Pakistan Economic Summit is expected to reinforce FPCCI’s role in promoting private-sector engagement and supporting national economic development.

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