National Strategic Command Chief Aamer Raza Meets Navy and Air Force Leaders After Taking Command

Newly appointed National Strategic Command chief holds separate meetings with the naval and air force chiefs to discuss professional matters and strengthen strategic coordination.

RAWALPINDI: National Strategic Command Commander General Syed Aamer Raza held separate meetings with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu following his appointment as the first Commander of the National Strategic Command (NSC).

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According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Aamer Raza first visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ), where he met Admiral Naveed Ashraf. He later called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Military Chiefs Congratulate New Commander

The Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff congratulated General Syed Aamer Raza on assuming command as the first Commander of the National Strategic Command.

They extended their best wishes and expressed confidence in his leadership as he takes charge of the newly established strategic command.

More than 100 words into the official statement, National Strategic Command remained the focus as the meetings underscored continued coordination among Pakistan’s armed forces on strategic and professional matters.

Professional Matters Discussed

According to ISPR, the meetings focused on issues of professional interest and reinforced cooperation between the National Strategic Command, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

The discussions reflected the armed forces’ commitment to maintaining close coordination on matters related to national defence and strategic preparedness.

No further details of the meetings were disclosed.

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