Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Azerbaijan on Sixth Victory Day Anniversary

The prime minister pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs and reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for the country’s sovereignty and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day.

In a message posted on his official X account, the prime minister described November 8 as a historic reminder of the Azerbaijani nation’s courage, determination and sacrifices.

He said Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity after nearly three decades. He also paid tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices made the achievement possible.

“Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and we stand with Azerbaijan always,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

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The prime minister also recalled attending last year’s Victory Day parade in Baku alongside President Ilham Aliyev.

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He said the event reflected the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would continue its journey towards progress and prosperity.

He also voiced hope for lasting peace and shared prosperity across the South Caucasus region.

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