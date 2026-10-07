Chinese Investors Explore Firefighting and Desalination Projects in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held talks with a delegation of Chinese investors on investment opportunities in Karachi and Sindh, with a focus on modern firefighting systems, water projects and a potential desalination plant.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment Qasim Naveed Qamar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Local Government Secretary Wasim Shamshad, CEO Water Corporation and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chinese investors expressed interest in projects involving modern technology, machinery and urban infrastructure. Discussions also covered cooperation in emergency response systems and the supply of advanced firefighting equipment.

Focus on Modern Firefighting Systems

Nasir Hussain Shah said modern firefighting systems were essential to protect lives, property and critical urban infrastructure.

He said the Sindh government planned to equip Rescue 1122 and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with modern firefighting equipment and machinery.

The minister said improved emergency response capabilities could help reduce casualties and limit damage during fire incidents.

The meeting also examined opportunities for technology transfer and cooperation with Chinese companies in developing more efficient emergency response systems.

Chinese Interest in Karachi Desalination Plant

The CEO of the Water Corporation briefed the meeting on Karachi’s existing water supply system, operational requirements and projects aimed at improving water availability.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government was focusing on sustainable water projects to address the needs of Karachi’s growing population.

Chinese investors also expressed interest in establishing a desalination plant in Karachi. The proposed project could contribute to the city’s long-term water supply by converting seawater into usable water.

The minister said modern technology and private-sector participation were being encouraged to develop sustainable solutions to Karachi’s water challenges.

Sindh Seeks Foreign Investment in Urban Infrastructure

The meeting also discussed creating a conducive environment for foreign investors, technology transfer and development of Karachi’s urban infrastructure.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government would provide possible support and facilitation to foreign investors involved in projects that improve public services.

He said the government would continue working to modernise Karachi by benefiting from advanced technology, international expertise and private-sector investment.

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