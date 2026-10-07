October 7, 2026

Chinese Investors Explore Firefighting and Desalination Projects in Karachi

Web Desk October 7, 2026

Sindh government discusses modern emergency systems, water projects and a potential desalination plant with Chinese delegation

Nasir Hussain Shah meeting Chinese investors on Karachi firefighting and water projects

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah meets Chinese investors to discuss Karachi infrastructure projects.

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held talks with a delegation of Chinese investors on investment opportunities in Karachi and Sindh, with a focus on modern firefighting systems, water projects and a potential desalination plant.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment Qasim Naveed Qamar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Local Government Secretary Wasim Shamshad, CEO Water Corporation and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chinese investors expressed interest in projects involving modern technology, machinery and urban infrastructure. Discussions also covered cooperation in emergency response systems and the supply of advanced firefighting equipment.

Focus on Modern Firefighting Systems

Nasir Hussain Shah said modern firefighting systems were essential to protect lives, property and critical urban infrastructure.

He said the Sindh government planned to equip Rescue 1122 and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with modern firefighting equipment and machinery.

The minister said improved emergency response capabilities could help reduce casualties and limit damage during fire incidents.

The meeting also examined opportunities for technology transfer and cooperation with Chinese companies in developing more efficient emergency response systems.

Chinese Interest in Karachi Desalination Plant

The CEO of the Water Corporation briefed the meeting on Karachi’s existing water supply system, operational requirements and projects aimed at improving water availability.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government was focusing on sustainable water projects to address the needs of Karachi’s growing population.

Chinese investors also expressed interest in establishing a desalination plant in Karachi. The proposed project could contribute to the city’s long-term water supply by converting seawater into usable water.

The minister said modern technology and private-sector participation were being encouraged to develop sustainable solutions to Karachi’s water challenges.

Nasir Hussain Shah meeting Chinese investors on Karachi firefighting and water projects Nasir Hussain Shah meeting Chinese investors on Karachi firefighting and water projects Nasir Hussain Shah meeting Chinese investors on Karachi firefighting and water projects

Sindh Seeks Foreign Investment in Urban Infrastructure

The meeting also discussed creating a conducive environment for foreign investors, technology transfer and development of Karachi’s urban infrastructure.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government would provide possible support and facilitation to foreign investors involved in projects that improve public services.

He said the government would continue working to modernise Karachi by benefiting from advanced technology, international expertise and private-sector investment.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

KDA LARP Project Director Muhammad Umar Farooq inspecting Lines Area parking plaza

KDA Reviews Parking Plaza and Government Land in Lines Area

Web Desk October 7, 2026
World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 at Arts Council of Pakistan

World Culture Festival Karachi to Bring Artists from 150 Countries

Web Desk October 7, 2026
Shaukat Khanum Karachi Hospital building ahead of December 29 opening

Shaukat Khanum Karachi Hospital to Open on December 29

Web Desk October 7, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com