Afaq Ahmed addresses a press conference on the debate over new provinces in Sindh.

MQM-H Chairman urges political leaders to avoid confrontation ahead of November 29 rally, calls for constitutional process to address demands for new provinces.

Chairman of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-H), Afaq Ahmed, has demanded an apology from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his remarks concerning bloodshed in the name of dividing Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence on Thursday, Afaq Ahmed said demanding new provinces was not a crime. However, he stressed that Pakistan’s Constitution requires amendments to establish new provinces. He also referred to Article 239(4), saying it could not serve as an alternative to the constitutional process.

MQM-H Vice Chairman Shaukat Farooqi, Aamir Ahmed and other party members also attended the press conference.

Afaq appealed to MQM Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to cancel the party’s planned rally on November 29. He warned that political confrontation would serve no purpose. Instead, he said, it could benefit a third party.

Responding to threats allegedly made by Qaumi Awami Tehreek leader Qadir Magsi, Afaq said his party could bring ten times more people onto Karachi’s streets than its rival.

He also expressed doubts about resolving the provincial issue through a referendum. Nevertheless, he said his party would participate in one if authorities conducted it under constitutional provisions.

Afaq clarified that he did not support a province limited to Karachi. Instead, he advocated a province comprising Sindh’s urban areas. He said his position did not amount to opposition to new provinces.

He questioned the changing positions of political leaders who previously opposed the idea but now supported a separate Karachi province. According to Afaq, some leaders had linked their support to discussions involving Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

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He maintained that the Mohajir community had already experienced division in 1947 and 1971. He also recalled the rural-urban divide introduced during the Bhutto era and called for its implementation.

Criticising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Afaq said the PPP chairman had made irresponsible remarks that hurt the sentiments of the Mohajir community. He added that Sindh’s two communities had lived in the province permanently and deserved mutual respect.

Afaq also urged Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to exercise caution in his public statements. He accused the PPP of using the debate over provincial division to divert attention from its alleged corruption.

Referring to November 29, Afaq warned against any situation that could lead to violence in Karachi. He said political leaders must prevent bloodshed and avoid a situation in which bodies return to interior Sindh.

He stressed that communities must protect their dignity, homes, streets and neighbourhoods. However, he said his party would not allow violence to take place.

Afaq reiterated that demands for new provinces were not new. He supported a referendum conducted through a transparent electoral process and in accordance with the Constitution.

He also called for free and fair elections, saying a credible electoral process remained essential for development. Finally, he said transparent population census results in Karachi might even persuade his party to reconsider its demand for a separate province.

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