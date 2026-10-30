Sharjeel Memon Says Karachi Infrastructure and Transport Projects Are Progressing

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said development projects are underway across the province, including Karachi, to improve infrastructure, transport and civic facilities.

He said the government was pursuing integrated planning to upgrade roads, drainage systems and public transport. The aim is to improve city services and move Karachi towards modern urban infrastructure.

Major Road and Transport Projects

Memon said work was progressing on major projects, including the link road connecting Port Qasim with the M-9 Motorway. He also referred to the Red Line and Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects.

The proposed elevated expressway from Karachi Port to Qayyumabad is another key initiative, he said. The project aims to strengthen links between the port, industrial areas and major roads, supporting commercial and industrial activity.

More Buses and Integrated BRT Network

The provincial minister said Karachi’s public transport network was also expanding. Double-decker buses and additional electric buses are expected to arrive in November.

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The government is also planning new routes to improve public transport coverage. Work is underway to integrate the Red, Yellow, Green and Orange lines into a coordinated network.

Memon said the integrated system would help commuters access better travel facilities across the city.

Development Work Across Sindh

The minister said the government had directed relevant departments to accelerate work on roads, underpasses, bridges and other key locations in Karachi.

He added that development initiatives were also continuing in other cities across Sindh. These include improvements to roads, bridges, public transport and civic facilities.

Memon stressed that the government’s priority was not only to launch projects but also to complete ongoing work according to prescribed standards. He said authorities must ensure that the public receives the intended benefits.

Karachi’s Development Linked to National Economy

Memon described Karachi as a major centre of Pakistan’s economy. He said the city’s development was closely linked to the country’s wider economic progress.

He added that the Sindh government would continue pursuing infrastructure and transport projects to improve urban services and provide modern facilities to residents.

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