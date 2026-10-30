October 31, 2026

Karachi Basketball Association Shortlists 17 Players for National Championship Training Camp

Web Desk October 30, 2026
Karachi Basketball Association players shortlisted after open trials for the National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026.

Karachi Basketball Association shortlists 17 players for the national championship training camp.

The Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) has shortlisted 17 players for its training camp ahead of the National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Islamabad from November 12 to 16.

KBA Secretary Yaqoob Qadry announced the shortlist after open trials at the LOB Basketball Court in Korangi. More than 50 players from across Karachi participated in the selection process.

Qadry said the KBA Selection Committee conducted competitive trials before finalising the 17-player shortlist. The candidates will attend a training camp to prepare for the national championship.

17 Players Shortlisted

The following players have secured places in the training camp:

  1. Ans Azhar
  2. Saad Khan
  3. Humam
  4. Taimoor Malik
  5. Araiz
  6. Mohsin Riaz
  7. Ghazanfar Khan Niazi
  8. Harris
  9. Daniyal Khan
  10. Adam Khan
  11. Oraid Khan
  12. Sohaib Rafih
  13. Zain Tanveer
  14. Yaseen Naeem
  15. Hamza Khawaja
  16. Mubashir
  17. Taimoor Zaheer

Final Karachi Team to Be Selected

The KBA will select the final team from the shortlisted players after the training camp. The chosen players will represent Karachi at the National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026 in Islamabad.

Qadry said the selected players would have the opportunity to prepare for the competition and represent the city with dedication and determination.

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