Sindh to Launch Internship Programme for Graduates Through Iwork4Sindh in November

Iwork4Sindh Programme to offer internships and skills training for graduates in Sindh from November.

The Sindh government will launch an internship programme for degree holders in November through its Iwork4Sindh employment platform, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced.

The programme aims to help graduates gain practical workplace experience and improve their professional skills. Memon said the provincial government was taking steps to expand employment opportunities and help young people make better use of their abilities.

Skills Courses to Match Market Needs

Memon also announced a new phase of physical short courses for skilled individuals through Iwork4Sindh. The programme will run in collaboration with companies and focus on skills that employers need.

He said traditional education alone was no longer enough to prepare young people for the job market. Practical training and professional skills, he added, were essential for improving employment prospects.

Iwork4Sindh Records 137,770 Registered Candidates

Sharing the platform’s performance figures, Memon said Iwork4Sindh had recorded more than 5.3 million visits.

The platform’s registrations and activity include:

137,770 registered candidates

registered candidates 726 registered companies

registered companies 26,677 active job opportunities

active job opportunities 480,000 applications submitted

applications submitted More than 5.3 million platform visits

Memon said these figures reflected growing engagement from job seekers and employers.

Thousands Complete or Attend Training

The minister said 4,800 candidates had completed various courses during the previous three months. Around 6,000 others were currently receiving training in different courses.

Career counselling sessions are also continuing to help young people identify suitable career paths. According to Memon, the platform conducts between 18 and 20 sessions every week.

He said the government would continue expanding training and employment initiatives to help young people develop marketable skills and pursue professional opportunities.

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