Sharjeel Memon Inaugurates Dormitory and Sports Complex at Dawood University

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has inaugurated a dormitory and sports complex at the Iqbal Campus of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi. He said the facilities would help students pursue their education in a better environment.

Member of the Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro and Sindh government spokesperson Ganhwar Khan Isran attended the ceremony. Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain and university officials welcomed the guests and briefed them on the institution’s facilities.

During his visit, Memon inspected the sports complex, students’ hostel rooms, auditorium and other facilities. He praised the university administration for its efforts to improve the learning environment.

He said students deserved quality educational facilities and better opportunities to participate in sports. The new complex, he added, would give students more opportunities to develop their sporting abilities alongside their academic studies.

Memon described Dawood University students as future engineers who would contribute to Pakistan’s development. He urged them to strengthen their technical knowledge and practical skills, particularly in information technology, petroleum and other professional fields.

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He also encouraged young people to create employment opportunities through their abilities rather than rely solely on government jobs. According to him, students with expertise in their chosen fields could find opportunities for professional growth both in Pakistan and abroad.

The minister stressed that a degree alone was not enough for career development. Students should also improve their communication skills, gain practical experience and develop expertise that meets changing international requirements. He said Pakistan’s young people had considerable potential to compete at national and international levels if they received suitable opportunities.

Memon called for greater self-reliance and urged students to contribute to national progress through education, research and innovation. He said modern knowledge and practical training were essential to prepare young people for future challenges.

The minister said the Sindh government had prioritised higher education over the past 18 years and established public-sector universities in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and other cities. He stated that the provincial government had provided a total grant of Rs48 billion to universities across Sindh, including Rs1.8 billion for Dawood University.

He said investment in higher education aimed to improve academic standards, expand access to modern facilities and create better research opportunities.

Memon also called for progress in education, healthcare and public welfare beyond political differences. He said the provincial government was working to improve education, health, industry, agriculture and transport. He cited financial assistance for Indus Hospital as recognition of the institution’s contribution to public healthcare.

The minister also highlighted government initiatives for children with special needs. He said the province was establishing schools with modern facilities to improve access to education and support rehabilitation. He stressed the need to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities, particularly those with hearing impairments.

According to Memon, the Sindh government aims to establish 1,100 new schools during the current year. The government plans to complete 600 schools by December and is working towards completing the full target by March.

He further highlighted initiatives to improve women’s access to education and employment. These include the Pink Bus Service and the provision of free pink scooters for working women and female students. He also referred to the establishment of girls’ cadet colleges as part of efforts to expand educational opportunities for women.

Memon said the government was exploring the possibility of launching a bus service for Dawood University students, teachers and staff. Better transport facilities, he added, would help the university community travel more conveniently and focus on education, research and practical training.

Addressing the ceremony, Ganhwar Khan Isran urged students to look beyond provincial boundaries and recognise their responsibilities towards the entire country. He said education provides knowledge, while character guides people in serving others. He described education, character and service as essential foundations of a successful society.

Qasim Siraj Soomro said Dawood University’s location in a historic building in Karachi’s heart gave the institution particular significance. He said the provincial government wanted its investment in public universities to deliver better educational outcomes.

Soomro added that the Sindh government had provided financial support to public-sector universities after the Higher Education Commission’s funding was stopped. He emphasised that universities must strengthen research, innovation and technology to add value to Pakistan’s resources and prepare the next generation for future needs.

Dawood University Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain also addressed the ceremony.

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