itel Energy Unveils Gen-2 Batteries, Targets Pakistan’s Commercial Energy Market

itel Energy showcases its Gen-2 residential batteries and solar storage solutions at Solar Pakistan Expo 2026 in Karachi.

itel Energy has unveiled its Gen-2 residential battery range at the 22nd Solar Pakistan Expo in Karachi. The company also highlighted its partnership with REPT BATTERO and plans to expand into commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage.

The three-day exhibition runs from October 9 to 11 at the Expo Centre Karachi. There, itel Energy presented its latest solar and energy storage solutions for homes and businesses.

New Batteries Offer Scalable Storage

itel Energy introduced new 5kW and 2.5kW residential batteries at the expo. According to the company, both models use Grade-A cells from REPT BATTERO.

The batteries feature intelligent battery management and enhanced safety systems. The company also highlights a daily-cycle life of more than 10 years. In addition, the units support parallel operation to expand storage capacity.

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itel Energy said Pakistan’s changing energy market is driving demand for solar-plus-storage systems. Rising electricity tariffs and persistent load-shedding have encouraged households to explore alternative energy options.

Hybrid Inverters and Commercial Storage Plans

The company also showcased its Sparta IP66 and IP54 hybrid inverters. It said these products have been deployed at thousands of installations across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, itel Energy announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with strategic partners to develop dedicated C&I energy solutions.

The planned portfolio includes a new 10kWh battery system. According to the company, the system can scale from 40.96kWh to 661.8kWh to meet different energy needs.

The proposed solutions will also include energy audits, project delivery and monitoring. Furthermore, AI-driven energy management will support the planned commercial and industrial offering.

Expanding Beyond Residential Solar

itel Energy also presented its Power Series at the exhibition. The company highlighted collaborations in electric mobility and smartphones.

Through these initiatives, it aims to connect home energy, business power and everyday mobility. The strategy also reflects a broader push beyond residential solar products.

Overall, itel Energy is positioning its business for growth in Pakistan’s energy storage market. Its focus includes residential batteries, hybrid inverters and scalable systems for commercial and industrial users.

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