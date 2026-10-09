MG Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid Bring an EV-Like Driving Experience to Pakistan

MG expands its electrified SUV range in Pakistan with Hybrid+ technology in the HS and ZS and plug-in Super Hybrid technology in the HS.

As fuel prices and changing mobility preferences reshape Pakistan’s automotive market, hybrid vehicles are gaining attention among motorists. However, not all hybrid systems deliver the same driving experience. Electric motor output, battery capacity and power management can make a significant difference.

With the All-New MG HS and All-New MG ZS, MG Pakistan is expanding its Hybrid+ technology across two SUV segments. The HS range also offers Super Hybrid plug-in hybrid technology, giving buyers another option for driving on electric power.

Both systems aim to bring motorists closer to the electric vehicle (EV) experience while retaining the flexibility of a petrol engine.

MG Hybrid+ Puts Electric Power at the Centre

Conventional hybrid vehicles combine a petrol engine, an electric motor and a battery. The motor assists the engine, recovers energy during deceleration and can propel the vehicle electrically under certain conditions.

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MG’s Hybrid+ technology takes a more electric-focused approach. It gives the electric motor a prominent role in delivering power, while the petrol engine supports the system when required.

In the All-New MG HS Hybrid+, the electric traction motor produces 146 kW, compared with 105 kW from the petrol engine. According to MG, the system delivers 340 Nm of torque and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

A 1.83 kWh water-cooled battery supports the hybrid powertrain. The vehicle also offers three levels of regenerative braking, allowing drivers to adjust how the system recovers energy during deceleration.

Regenerative braking converts some of the vehicle’s movement into electrical energy and stores it in the battery for later use. Meanwhile, the power management system can switch between EV, Series and Parallel operating modes according to driving conditions.

A key advantage is that the HS Hybrid+ does not require an external charging connection. Drivers can benefit from electric-assisted performance while continuing to refuel at conventional petrol stations.

Hybrid+ Extends to the MG ZS

MG is also bringing Hybrid+ technology to the All-New MG ZS, extending its electrified SUV offering into the B-SUV segment.

The ZS Hybrid+ Excite and Hybrid+ Essence feature a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain paired with a three-speed hybrid transmission. MG quotes a combined output of 158 kW and 465 Nm of torque.

The system is designed to deliver responsive performance and an electric-focused driving feel without requiring drivers to charge the battery externally.

This could make the ZS Hybrid+ an option for motorists upgrading from sedans or conventional compact SUVs. It combines hybrid technology with the familiar convenience of petrol refuelling.

Together, the HS and ZS bring MG’s Hybrid+ approach to different SUV categories, with distinct powertrain configurations and specifications.

MG HS Super Hybrid Offers Longer Electric-Only Driving

For buyers who want to travel farther on electric power alone, the All-New MG HS Super Hybrid offers a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) system.

Its 24.7 kWh battery can be charged externally and provides a claimed electric-only range of up to 135 kilometres under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) testing standard.

This range could cover many daily journeys without using the petrol engine, depending on driving conditions, driving style and battery charge.

The HS Super Hybrid features a 154 kW electric motor. MG quotes a combined system output of 220 kW, 350 Nm of torque and a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 6.8 seconds.

For longer trips, the petrol engine and electric powertrain work together. When the battery charge becomes low, the vehicle can continue operating as a hybrid, reducing dependence on charging infrastructure for extended journeys.

Hybrid+ vs Super Hybrid: What Is the Difference?

The main distinction lies in charging flexibility and electric-only driving capability.

Hybrid+ offers an electric-focused driving experience without requiring an external charger. Super Hybrid adds plug-in charging and a larger battery, allowing drivers to complete more journeys using electric power alone.

The choice depends on individual driving habits, access to charging facilities and the distance covered each day.

Expanding Electrified SUV Choices in Pakistan

The shift towards electrification is not the same for every motorist. Some prioritise convenience and prefer a self-charging hybrid. Others want to maximise electric-only driving for their daily commutes.

MG’s range addresses both preferences. Hybrid+ is available in the All-New MG HS and All-New MG ZS, while the HS Super Hybrid provides a plug-in option for buyers seeking a longer electric-only range.

By offering these different powertrains, MG is expanding the choices available to Pakistani SUV buyers. The approach combines the responsiveness associated with electric driving with the flexibility of petrol-engine technology.

Note: Power, torque, acceleration and electric-range figures in this article are based on specifications provided in MG’s supplied material. Actual performance and range may vary with driving conditions and usage.

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