Peace Award recognition highlighted the importance of dialogue, tolerance, and conflict resolution during a prestigious ceremony organized by Rotary International District 3271 Pakistan. The event honored Chairman Peace and Conflict Resolution Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain for his continued contribution to promoting harmony and peaceful engagement in society. Moreover, the recognition reflected Rotary’s wider commitment to service and community development. Participants emphasized that sustainable peace requires long-term social efforts. Therefore, the award ceremony became a platform for encouraging constructive engagement and peaceful values.

During the ceremony, Rotary International District 3271 District Governor Shakeel Qaimkhani presented the District Award to Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain. According to remarks delivered at the event, the recognition acknowledged his ongoing efforts to promote tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful conflict resolution. Furthermore, speakers stressed the importance of social harmony and interfaith understanding. The event also highlighted the value of collective responsibility in creating safer communities. As a result, the gathering reinforced the message of cooperation and dialogue.

For more: Pakistan Delegation Pays Tribute Following Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passing

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain Peace Award

While receiving the Peace Award, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain expressed gratitude to the Rotary family and especially to District Governor Shakeel Qaimkhani. He stated that continuous support and guidance encouraged him to strengthen his constructive role in society. Additionally, he noted that lasting peace goes beyond ending disputes. According to his remarks, sustainable peace requires justice, compassion, tolerance, and respect among communities. Therefore, peace-building efforts must focus on strengthening social values. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue across different groups.

Rotary District 3271 Vision

Speaking at the event, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that social harmony and interfaith tolerance remain essential for peaceful societies. He added that meaningful development depends on cooperation and understanding among communities. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of creating safe and progressive environments for future generations. According to his statement, efforts toward peace should continue through practical social engagement. Consequently, he encouraged wider participation in initiatives that promote unity and social responsibility.

Peace Award Supports Dialogue

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain stated that war is not the solution to problems and emphasized resolving conflicts through negotiations. He reportedly said that stronger efforts are needed to transform societies into spaces of peace and understanding. During his remarks, he also acknowledged Rotary International’s social service work and humanitarian initiatives. Moreover, he dedicated the honor to Rotary’s peace mission and to individuals working to strengthen brotherhood and solidarity. At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing peace, service, and humanitarian values through Rotary initiatives.