Seven Suspects Killed in Alleged Police Encounters Across Karachi

Seven suspected criminals were killed in separate alleged police encounters across Karachi on Thursday, according to police officials. The incidents took place in several parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Khwaja Ajmer Nagri.

Two Suspects Killed in North Nazimabad

Officials at Taimuria police station said Shaheen Force personnel signalled two motorcyclists to stop for checking near the DC Office in North Nazimabad. The suspects allegedly opened fire and attempted to flee.

Police chased the motorcycle along the road running parallel to the DC Office. Both suspects were shot dead in the ensuing exchange of fire, according to the police account.

Officers said they recovered two pistols and seized the motorcycle. Rescue personnel shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where identification procedures were underway.

Two Suspects Killed in Korangi

Police also reported killing two suspected robbers in Sector 51-B, within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station.

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According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly robbing a shopkeeper when Shaheen Force personnel arrived after receiving information about the incident. The suspects reportedly opened fire on the officers, who returned fire and killed both men.

Police said they recovered two 30-bore pistols and a motorcycle from the scene.

The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where officials identified the deceased as Mohammed Kashif and Mohammed Asif.

The police spokesperson said multiple first information reports (FIRs) had previously been registered against the men. The cases reportedly involved alleged police encounters, murder, robbery, narcotics trafficking and other offences.

Suspect Killed in Shah Faisal Colony

In another incident, police reported killing a suspect near an imambargah in Shah Faisal Colony No. 5.

A police constable, Abdul Rehman, sustained a bullet wound to his foot during the incident, according to officials.

Police identified the deceased suspect as 25-year-old Osama. Further details about the circumstances of the encounter were not provided in the supplied report.

Two More Suspects Reportedly Killed in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri

Khwaja Ajmer Nagri police also claimed to have killed two suspects in an alleged encounter in Sector B/3-5. The supplied report did not provide further details about the incident or the identities of the deceased.

Police accounts of the incidents remain allegations. Further details about the circumstances of the deaths and any subsequent investigations were not included in the available information.

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