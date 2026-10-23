Pakistan Railways Calls in Additional Forces as Dispute With KMC Escalates in Karachi

Pakistan Railways has decided to deploy additional armed personnel in Karachi amid escalating tensions with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) over a Rs780 million road construction project linking Natha Khan Bridge with Pehlwan Goth.

The railway police have requested additional personnel from Sukkur and Multan to strengthen security at railway stations, offices and other key locations. The move follows recent incidents, including a confrontation between railway police and KMC City Wardens, according to railway officials.

Both institutions have lodged police cases against each other, accusing officials on the opposing side of serious offences. The dispute centres on ownership of the land where the municipal corporation is building a dual carriageway near Chakor Nullah and Habib University.

Railway Police Seek Additional Security

Pakistan Railways has asked senior railway police officials in Sukkur and Multan to release personnel for deployment in Karachi. The requested officers are to arrive with arms and ammunition.

The department already has more than 500 railway police personnel in the city.

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SP Pakistan Railways Police Karachi Khurram Khursheed confirmed the additional deployment, describing it as a precautionary measure following recent incidents. These included an alleged attack on a railway police station and the dumping of garbage outside railway offices and the residence of a senior official.

Khursheed said railway police typically protect trains, stations, key locations, departmental offices and the residences of senior officials. He said the additional personnel would reinforce the existing force and help it carry out its responsibilities.

Pakistan Railways has also warned that it will use full force if anyone challenges its authority, according to the supplied report.

Dispute Over Natha Khan–Pehlwan Goth Road

The dispute intensified on Sunday when railway police stopped construction of the dual carriageway linking Natha Khan Bridge with Pehlwan Goth and Habib University.

Pakistan Railways maintains that the road project encroaches on land belonging to the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and that the construction lacks authorisation. The KMC, however, insists that it has fulfilled the legal requirements for the project.

A confrontation followed when KMC City Wardens Director Saim Imran arrived at the site. The KMC alleged that railway police assaulted Imran before taking him to a railway police station.

Imran was released after several hours of discussions between officials from both institutions. KMC officials subsequently approached Sharea Faisal police to register a case against railway police personnel, accusing them of kidnapping and assault.

Both Institutions Lodge Police Cases

Tensions continued the following day when piles of garbage appeared outside Pakistan Railways offices and the residence of one of its senior officials. Railway officials suspected that municipal personnel had dumped the waste, although the allegation was not independently established in the supplied report.

Later, a large contingent of Sharea Faisal police arrived at Cantonment Railway Station to arrest suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping, torture and illegal confinement of the KMC City Wardens director.

Pakistan Railways responded by lodging a police case against KMC officials that evening. The railway authorities accused them of several offences, including terrorism.

The competing complaints have added a legal dimension to the dispute, with both institutions maintaining their positions over the road project and the events surrounding the confrontation.

KMC Continues Road Construction

Despite the dispute, the KMC has continued work on the Natha Khan–Pehlwan Goth road and aims to complete the project by the end of October.

A KMC official said construction had stopped temporarily when railway police intervened but resumed the following day.

The official added that senior representatives of both institutions were holding talks, although they had yet to resolve the land ownership dispute.

The KMC maintains that it completed the required legal formalities before starting work more than two months ago. It argues that the road will benefit Karachi residents and improve local connectivity.

Pakistan Railways, meanwhile, continues to assert ownership of the disputed land. Until the two sides reach an agreement or the relevant authorities resolve the issue, the project remains a source of tension between the federal railway institution and Karachi’s municipal administration.

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