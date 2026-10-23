Apple Launches First Foldable iPhone Duo as Demand Outpaces Supply

Apple has begun selling its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, as strong pre-order demand and limited supplies draw attention to the company’s latest product launch. Market watchers are assessing whether the device can expand the foldable phone market, much as the original iPhone reshaped the smartphone industry.

The launch also marks an early test for new Apple CEO John Ternus. The former hardware chief unveiled the device shortly after taking charge in September, placing the new leadership under scrutiny as Apple enters a premium segment dominated by established rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies.

Apple’s estimated delivery dates slipped to late January within minutes of pre-orders opening last Friday. The company described the customer response as “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Launch-Day Crowds Gather at Apple Stores

In Sydney, customers gathered outside an Apple store before it opened at 8 a.m. local time on Friday. Among the first buyers was 48-year-old engineer Simon Krishnan, who paid A$3,899 for the 512GB model.

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He described the purchase as a luxury because of its high price but said he wanted to experience the new device.

In Shanghai, 26-year-old healthcare professional Liu Wei queued outside an Apple store from 6 a.m. He already owned a foldable Xiaomi phone but said his confidence in Apple motivated him to buy its first foldable device.

In Hong Kong, another buyer secured a 256GB model for HK$17,499 during online pre-sales. The customer, identified only as May, said the plan was to resell the phone for a profit of around HK$4,000.

These early purchases highlight the excitement surrounding Apple’s entry into a category that has remained relatively small despite years of investment by rival manufacturers.

Design Wins Praise, but Reviews Are Mixed

Early reviews have praised the Duo’s design and its sturdy hinge, which reviewers described as barely visible. Reducing the appearance of the screen crease has long been a major challenge for foldable smartphones.

However, reviewers have identified several drawbacks. The device lacks a telephoto camera lens, while some third-party applications still need adjustments to work properly with its new display format.

The smaller, folded screen may also prove less convenient for everyday tasks such as messaging, browsing and checking social media. Some prominent reviewers have therefore questioned whether the phone offers enough practical advantages for typical iPhone users.

Apple commentator John Gruber, who writes the Daring Fireball blog, described the Duo as a highly polished prototype rather than a finished product he would want to carry daily.

Technology reviewer Marques Brownlee, widely known as MKBHD, offered a more conditional assessment. He suggested that the device may not suit people who mainly use their phones for messaging and browsing. However, he said buyers attracted to the foldable format and comfortable with its price could find it enjoyable after adjusting to its features and the absence of Face ID.

Limited Stock Could Restrict Early Sales

Apple’s limited launch inventory may frustrate customers who want to purchase the phone in stores. The company told Reuters that walk-in availability would vary by country.

Supplies were limited in the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico and much of Britain and Europe. In China, France, Hong Kong, India and Japan, customers could obtain units only through online orders.

The shortage creates an early challenge for Apple: converting strong initial interest into sustained sales while ensuring enough devices reach customers.

Apple Could Reshape the Foldable Market

Despite the mixed reviews, analysts believe Apple’s entry could help make foldable smartphones more mainstream.

Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at market research firm IDC, said foldable phones had been available for years but still accounted for a relatively limited share of the broader smartphone market.

IDC forecasts that Apple will capture 44% of the foldable market’s value in 2026, based on 31% of unit shipments. The research firm expects Apple to become the category leader in both value and units shipped by 2027.

Jeronimo said Apple had made a convincing case for the foldable form factor after he spent a week testing the passport-shaped Duo. He added that the next challenge would be turning consumer excitement into wider availability and lasting adoption.

The iPhone Duo’s early performance could influence the future of the foldable market. Strong demand suggests that Apple has attracted considerable attention, but camera compromises, software compatibility, high pricing and limited availability could determine whether that interest translates into long-term success.

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