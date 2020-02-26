Servis Tyres participating in the Pakistan Auto Show

KARACHI – Servis Tyres, Pakistan’s premier tyre and tubes manufacturer, is participating in the Pakistan Auto Show, taking place on the 21st, the 22nd, and the 23rd of February at the Lahore International Expo Centre.

Organized by the Pakistan Association of Automated Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), the event is the country’s largest gathering of leading automakers, auto parts manufacturers, suppliers, and auto service providers.

Servis Tyres are the gold sponsors of the auto show and are hosting a stall in Hall 2, where they are showcasing their flagship products, including tyres for bicycles, motorcycles, rickshaws, ULTs and tractor tyres. Moreover, Servis Tyres is also displaying steel-belted radial tyres for trucks and buses which Servis will be making in partnership with Chaoyang LongMarch Tyre Co. Ltd under the brand Servis LongMarch. Additionally, lubricants and genuine spare parts are also on show.

Servis Tyres has been a market leader in the tyre & tube manufacturing industry of Pakistan since 1970. Specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of products designed to satisfy the needs of the masses, the main area of focus has been in the production of tyres and tubes for motorcycles/bicycles which they export to over 35 countries around the globe. They are best known for their quality tyres, which last up to 40% longer than their competitor’s. Servis Tyres has also recently launched a range of tractor tyres in 2019 with the aim of dominating that segment of the market for years to come.

Servis Tyres is using the Auto Show as an opportunity to promote its immense range of products to a massive market of fellow suppliers, manufacturers, and automakers.

The Pakistan Auto Show provides our industry with a platform to showcase its capability and potential to the world. It is a three-day event with the entire Auto Engineering Sector assembled under one roof. Everyone from government officials to local and international buyers and manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, raw material providers, service providers and many others will be in attendance.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of more than 100,000 visitors and is sure to be another massive success for ST and other participants.

