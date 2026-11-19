Military says 15 militants were killed in South Waziristan, six in Bannu and one in Tank during engagements on November 16 and 17.

Pakistan’s security forces killed 22 militants in multiple engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 16 and 17, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the operations targeted militants belonging to what it described as the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij.

Fifteen Militants Killed in South Waziristan

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan District following reports of militant presence.

During the operation, troops engaged a militant position. An intense exchange of fire followed, resulting in the deaths of 15 militants, the statement said.

Six Killed in Bannu, One in Tank

In two separate encounters in Bannu District, security forces engaged militant hideouts. ISPR said troops killed six militants through precise engagements.

Another militant was killed during an encounter in Tank District.

The military said security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants killed during the operations. It also alleged that those killed had been involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitisation Operations Continue

ISPR said security forces were conducting sanitisation operations to locate and eliminate any remaining militants in the affected areas.

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The statement added that the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” would continue at full pace. The Federal Apex Committee approved the initiative under the National Action Plan.

According to the military, security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue efforts to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism across the country.

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