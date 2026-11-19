Chef Samia Lari and her team celebrate 20 medals and three diplomas at KICS 2026.

Led by Chef Samia Lari, more than 30 home chefs and culinary entrepreneurs earn 23 recognitions at the fifth National Karachi International Culinary Salonnière.

CEBO Management Company secured 23 recognitions at the fifth National Karachi International Culinary Salonnière (KICS) 2026, winning 20 medals and three diplomas at the culinary competition held at Avari Towers, Karachi.

The event brought together national and international culinary professionals, renowned chefs, industry leaders and emerging talent.

Under the leadership of Chef Samia Lari, Owner and Founder of CEBO Management Company, more than 30 home chefs and culinary entrepreneurs participated in the culinary competition and wedding cake categories.

Through professional training, supervision and mentorship, the participants showcased their creativity, technical skills and passion for culinary arts.

CEBO Team Wins 23 Recognitions

CEBO participants earned four gold medals, nine silver medals, seven bronze medals and three diplomas.

The gold medal winners were Sunerah Danish, Anam Yasir, Hoorain Khan and Ambreen Qasim.

The nine silver medal winners were Samia Adil, Anbareen Conain, Zahabiya Mustafa, Toufiqa Raza, Filza, Sahar Aman, Saira Altaf, Sohaib Ahmed and Asmat Hamza.

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The bronze medal winners were Mahrukh Nasir, Asfa Rafiq, Manal, Ishrat Afshan, Falak Asif, Sobia Mateen and Muskan Wahid Hussain.

Summiya Raheel, Bushra Jawaid and Chef Zahid Khan received diplomas.

The combined achievement brought CEBO’s tally to 20 medals and three diplomas, marking a significant milestone for the organisation and its participants.

International Chefs and Industry Leaders Attend

Chef Samia Lari worked alongside internationally recognised culinary professionals representing several countries. They included Chef Thomas A. Gugler of Germany, Chef Erich Glavica of the Netherlands, Chef Saman Somadasa Polgampolage Don of Sri Lanka, Chef Zubir Bin MD Zain of Malaysia, Chef Daniel Mayor of Switzerland, Chef Rudy Junaidie of Malaysia, Chef Chamil Jenison Thushara Fernando of Sri Lanka and Chef Shan Pussela.

The gathering provided opportunities for international collaboration, professional learning and the exchange of culinary knowledge.

Lari also serves as Karachi Coordinator of the Karachi Chefs Association and performed her duties as a national judge at KICS 2026.

The event also featured Karachi Chefs Association President Chef Muhammad Afzal and Vice President Nawab Sajjad Laghari.

Distinguished Guests Recognise Culinary Talent

Several prominent figures from the hospitality, education and public sectors attended the event.

They included Bastien Blanc, CEO Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group; Kashif Rabbani, General Manager, Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi; Junaid Buland, Chairman, STEVTA; Brigadier Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI(M) (Retd.), Chairperson, TEVTA Punjab; Aamer Aziz, Managing Director, TEVTA Punjab; Shahzad Akbar, Additional Director, FIA Immigration and Seaport and Cyber Crimes, NCCIA; Thomas E. Schultze, Consul General of Germany in Karachi; and Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Chairman, NAVTTC.

CEBO said receiving medals and diplomas from these distinguished guests made the occasion particularly memorable for its team.

Empowering Home Chefs and Women Entrepreneurs

For CEBO Management Company, the achievement represents more than medals and diplomas. It reflects the value of education, professional training, mentorship and opportunities for home-based culinary entrepreneurs.

Under Chef Samia Lari’s leadership, the organisation aims to empower women entrepreneurs and help home chefs develop the confidence and skills needed to pursue professional culinary careers.

It also seeks to provide emerging talent with platforms to learn, compete and represent Pakistan.

The organisation congratulated all medal winners, diploma recipients and participants, recognising their hard work and dedication.

CEBO Management Company, also known as the Community of Entrepreneur Business Organization, describes itself as a pioneer since 2017. It celebrates culinary excellence through its connection with the global culinary community of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs).

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