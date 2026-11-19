Rotary Clifton Past presidents and senior members reunite for an evening of fellowship and memories.

The gathering brought together distinguished Rotarians to reconnect, share memories and celebrate the club’s legacy of fellowship and service.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton hosted a special evening of fellowship and remembrance, bringing together past presidents and former members to celebrate longstanding friendships and their contributions to Rotary.

Hosted by PDG and Past President Dr. Pir Ebrahim Shah, the gathering provided an opportunity for senior Rotarians to reconnect, share memories and reflect on the club’s history.

The evening was attended by:

PP Shahid Yousuf Bahgpati , President from January 1, 1997, to June 30, 1999.

, President from January 1, 1997, to June 30, 1999. PP Shariq Saleem , President from July 1, 1999, to June 30, 2000.

, President from July 1, 1999, to June 30, 2000. PDG and PP Dr. Pir Ebrahim Shah , President from July 1, 2001, to June 30, 2002.

, President from July 1, 2001, to June 30, 2002. PP M. Fahim Qureshi , President for 2009–2010 and the last President of RID 3270.

, President for 2009–2010 and the last President of RID 3270. PP Syed Gul Hassan , President for 2011–2012.

, President for 2011–2012. Past Member Abid Butt.

Their presence added significance to the occasion. The gathering celebrated the friendships, shared experiences and service contributions that have shaped the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton over the years.

Sadaf Kamran Ali, President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton for 2026–27 and District Social Media Chair for 2027–28, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Pir Ebrahim Shah for the invitation and warm hospitality.

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She described the evening as a memorable opportunity to honour senior Rotarians and cherish the club’s enduring spirit of fellowship.

The gathering served as a reminder of Rotary’s strong bonds across generations of members and the lasting value of friendship, respect and service.

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