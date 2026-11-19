Collaboration aims to improve farmers’ access to specialized fertilizers and agricultural advice, supporting better yields and farm profitability.

Engro Fertilizers and Waseela have partnered to improve Pakistani farmers’ access to specialized fertilizer solutions and reliable agricultural advisory services.

The collaboration aims to help farmers make informed crop nutrition decisions, improve yields and strengthen farm profitability. It combines Waseela’s farmer-focused platform and advisory services with Engro Fertilizers’ specialized crop nutrition portfolio.

Through the partnership, farmers will gain improved access to quality fertilizer products that provide essential nutrients for healthy crop growth. Practical agricultural guidance will also help them identify crop nutrition requirements and make better decisions about the inputs they use.

Supporting Farm Productivity and Food Security

The partnership aims to deliver benefits beyond individual farms. More productive harvests can improve farmers’ incomes, strengthen the agricultural value chain and support a more reliable domestic food supply.

By bringing quality agricultural inputs and expert guidance closer to farmers, both companies aim to promote productivity and contribute to Pakistan’s long-term food security.

Engro Fertilizers Highlights Specialized Products

Awais Mushtaq Paracha, Vice President Marketing at Engro Fertilizers, said the company’s success depends on the success of farmers.

“At Engro Fertilizers, we believe our success lies in the success of our farmers. Through our partnership with Waseela, we aim to make specialized crop nutrition solutions more accessible and help farmers meet their crops’ nutrient requirements,” he said.

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He highlighted products such as Engro Zabardast Urea, which combines urea with Bioactive Zinc, and Engro Zarkhez, which provides essential nutrients, including potash. These products form part of the company’s efforts to support healthier crop growth and better yields.

Waseela Focuses on Timely Agricultural Support

Tania Aidrus, CEO of Waseela, said the platform was established to give farmers timely access to essential agricultural inputs and reliable advisory services, particularly during the peak rice-growing season.

“Our goal is to become a trusted partner for farmers by understanding their needs and providing the right support at the right time,” she said.

Aidrus added that the partnership with Engro Fertilizers would bring specialized fertilizer solutions closer to farmers. It would also help them make informed decisions and improve their agricultural outcomes.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ efforts to connect farmers with suitable crop nutrition products and practical agricultural support.

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