Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visits Turbat and reviews security and development initiatives in Balochistan.

The army chief and chief of defence forces receives a briefing on operational preparedness, counterterrorism efforts and socio-economic projects in Balochistan.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS and CDF), visited Turbat, Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon arrival, he laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs. The Corps Commander Balochistan received him.

Briefing on Security and Development

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and ongoing operations against what ISPR described as externally sponsored terrorism.

He was also briefed on progress in various socio-economic development initiatives aimed at improving conditions for the people of Balochistan.

Army Chief Commends Troops

During his interaction with troops, the army chief praised their operational readiness, professionalism and determination to defend the country under challenging conditions.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to standing alongside the people of Balochistan in their efforts to achieve peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

The visit highlighted the security situation and ongoing development initiatives in the province, ISPR said.

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