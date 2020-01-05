ISLAMABAD – The second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has started with the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in various parts of the country.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi in an interview said that with the establishment of these special economic zones, there is a huge potential of both investments, growth and then re-export of value added products to China.

On zero-tariff treatment given to 313 types of Pakistani products, she said that Basmati rice, Mangoes, sugar and cotton have huge potential for exports to China.

