September 17, 2026

SBP Rejects Reports of Rs. 10 Banknote Discontinuation

Web Desk September 17, 2026
State Bank of Pakistan issues clarification on reports about Rs. 10 banknote discontinuation.

State Bank of Pakistan rejects reports about the discontinuation of the Rs. 10 banknote.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected social media reports claiming that authorities will discontinue the Rs. 10 banknote.

The central bank called the reports baseless and without substance. It also rejected claims about a deadline to exchange the Rs. 10 note.

No Decision on Rs. 10 Banknote

The SBP said it has submitted a proposal for a new banknote series. The Federal Cabinet currently reviews that proposal.

However, the government has not decided to replace or discontinue any banknote denomination. The matter remains under consideration.

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The central bank will announce any future decision through its official communication channels. Authorities will also give the public sufficient time to exchange any discontinued banknotes.

SBP Warns Against Unverified Reports

The SBP urged citizens to rely only on its official announcements. The advice follows unverified claims circulating across social media platforms.

Those reports alleged that the Rs. 10 banknote would soon leave circulation. They also claimed that authorities had set a final date for exchanging the note.

The central bank dismissed both claims. It advised the public to check official SBP sources before acting on information about Pakistani currency.

The SBP will issue a formal announcement if authorities decide to replace or discontinue any denomination.

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