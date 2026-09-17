Water Quality Monitoring Essential for Public Health, Says KWSB CEO

KW&SC officials reaffirm commitment to water quality monitoring and safe drinking water in Karachi.

Continuous monitoring of water quality remains essential to protect public health and provide citizens with clean and safe drinking water, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and COO Engineer Asadullah Khan said.

In a message marking World Water Monitoring Day on September 18, the officials reaffirmed their commitment to regular water testing, chlorination and monitoring of the city’s water supply network.

Measures to Ensure Safe Water

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and Engineer Asadullah Khan said clean and safe drinking water is a basic right of every citizen. They stressed the need for regular testing and effective monitoring to maintain water quality.

The Water Corporation continues several measures to protect water quality. These include chlorination, regular water testing, monitoring of water sources and inspection of the water supply network.

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Both officials also pledged stronger action against water theft, illegal connections and unauthorized hydrants.

Under revised administrative procedures, the relevant executive engineer or an authorized representative must remain present at the site during enforcement operations.

Action Against Illegal Connections

The corporation will immediately disconnect illegal water connections, the officials said.

Authorities must also register an FIR within eight hours when a case requires criminal proceedings. These measures aim to protect the water supply system and prevent unauthorized water use.

The officials stressed that government institutions alone cannot protect water resources. Citizens must also help prevent water wastage, pollution and unauthorized use.

They urged residents to play their part in protecting the city’s water resources. Public cooperation, they said, can help strengthen efforts to maintain a safe and reliable water supply.

The Water Corporation will continue improving its systems for water quality monitoring, testing and protection. The organization also reaffirmed its commitment to providing Karachi residents with clean and safe drinking water.

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