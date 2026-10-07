KDA Reviews Parking Plaza and Government Land in Lines Area

KARACHI: On the directives of KDA Director General Zain-ul-Abideen Ansari, Lines Area Resettlement Project (LARP) Project Director Muhammad Umar Farooq visited the parking plaza and reviewed its current condition and related affairs.

During the visit, Farooq inspected the available facilities at the parking plaza and assessed its overall status. He also reviewed illegal constructions on government land in Lines Area and examined the ongoing process to identify and verify government-owned property.

The project director directed the concerned officials to prepare a detailed record of government land after reviewing official documents and the situation on the ground.

He said the assessment should support an effective future plan to protect government property and ensure transparency in the proposed auction process.

The auction is expected to be conducted in accordance with the directives of KDA Director General Zain-ul-Abideen Ansari. Officials were also directed to ensure that all relevant information and records are properly reviewed before the process moves forward.

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LARP officials briefed the project director on the parking plaza project, ongoing activities and other matters related to the Lines Area Resettlement Project.

Officials from the Lines Area Resettlement Project were also present during the inspection.

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