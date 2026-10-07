KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan calls for an end to prolonged detention of commercial containers

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Sheikh Umer Rehan has urged the government to immediately restore the movement of commercial containers and trucks, warning that prolonged detentions are causing significant losses to transporters, logistics companies and businesses.

He said transporters had reported that containers and trucks were being stopped at various locations in Islamabad for nearly 20 days, disrupting supply chains and delaying the movement of imported and exported goods.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said the disruption could affect industrial raw materials, essential commodities and other commercial cargo. Delays involving vegetables, fruits and other perishable goods could also result in financial losses and put upward pressure on prices.

KATI Seeks Uninterrupted Commercial Transport

The KATI president said protests and political activities were constitutional rights but should not disrupt industry, trade, investment and employment.

He urged the government to stop the detention of containers being used for commercial purposes. If security requirements made restrictions necessary, he called for alternative arrangements to ensure the continued movement of commercial cargo.

Sheikh Umer Rehan proposed coordination among the administration, shipping companies, terminal operators and logistics firms to identify empty containers available at yards. Such containers could be used for security-related requirements against appropriate compensation, he suggested.

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Demand for Compensation

The KATI president also called for a transparent compensation mechanism for truck and container owners whose vehicles remain idle because of administrative measures.

He said transporters should not be forced to absorb losses resulting from prolonged detention of commercial vehicles.

Pakistan’s economy needs continuity in business activity, higher exports, investment and industrial production, he added, urging relevant institutions to coordinate efforts to minimise disruption to businesses and supply chains.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said the business community was not a party to political disputes but remained an important partner in the national economy.

He expressed hope that the government would take immediate steps to restore supply chains, normalise commercial activity, maintain transportation of essential goods and address the financial losses faced by transporters.

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