Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Rise to $26.79 Billion

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $26.79 billion as of September 11, 2026.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $26.79 billion as of September 11, 2026, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s foreign reserves increased during the week as the SBP received proceeds from Pakistan’s Eurobond.

SBP Reserves Reach $21.39 Billion

The State Bank of Pakistan held $21.39 billion in foreign exchange reserves as of September 11.

Commercial banks held another $5.40 billion in net foreign reserves.

Together, the two components brought Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves to $26.79 billion.

SBP Rejects Reports of Rs. 10 Banknote Discontinuation

The SBP reported a weekly increase of $3.061 billion in its foreign exchange reserves. Its reserves rose from the previous level to $21.389 billion.

Eurobond Proceeds Boost Reserves

Pakistan’s Eurobond proceeds drove the increase in SBP reserves during the week.

The latest figures show the impact of the inflow on the country’s official foreign exchange position. Higher reserves strengthen the country’s available foreign currency buffer.

The SBP regularly publishes Pakistan’s foreign reserve position to provide an update on the country’s external liquidity.

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