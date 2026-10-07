Pakistan Wins 11 Categories at ASOCIO Digital and AI Awards 2026

Pakistani technology organisations receive 11 awards at the ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards 2026 in Jakarta

KARACHI: Pakistan’s technology sector secured recognition in 11 categories at the ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards 2026, highlighting the growing presence of Pakistani companies and institutions in the regional technology ecosystem.

The awards were presented at the ASOCIO Digital Summit & AI Awards 2026 in Jakarta on October 6. The event brought together leading technology organisations from across the Asia-Oceania region.

A Pakistan delegation from the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) attended the event. It included Dr Shoab A. Khan, Chairman P@SHA; Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Vice Chairman of ASOCIO and CEC Member P@SHA; and Zain Tariq, Manager of Special Initiatives at P@SHA.

Pakistani Organisations Recognised

Pakistani organisations received awards across digital services, talent development and AI applications.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) received the Digital Government Award, while Remire won the Talent Development Award and Symmetry Group Limited received the Global Business Service Award.

The AI-focused categories saw further recognition for Pakistani organisations:

SecureBeans — AI in Cybersecurity

— AI in Cybersecurity Planetbeyond Pakistan — AI for Public Good

— AI for Public Good CARE — AI in Education

— AI in Education DxVision AI — AI in Healthcare

— AI in Healthcare Sybrid — AI in Smart Agriculture

— AI in Smart Agriculture Unikrew Solutions — AI in Financial Services

— AI in Financial Services Geekinn Private Limited — AI in Workforce & Future Skills

— AI in Workforce & Future Skills SMART IS (Private) Limited — AI in Manufacturing / Supply Chain

P@SHA Hails Pakistan’s Technology Sector

P@SHA Chairman Dr Shoab Khan said the recognition demonstrated the innovation and capabilities of Pakistan’s technology industry.

“This monumental achievement is a testament to the relentless innovation, resilience, and world-class capability of Pakistan’s technology sector,” he said.

He added that the awards reflected the depth of Pakistan’s IT ecosystem and its ability to develop solutions across multiple areas of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The ASOCIO recognition places a spotlight on Pakistani technology talent and solutions while highlighting the sector’s expanding role in the international digital economy.

P@SHA congratulated all Pakistani recipients and said their recognition represented a significant achievement for the country’s technology ecosystem.

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) is a federation of ICT industry associations representing economies across Asia and Oceania. Its annual awards recognise achievements in digital innovation, technology development and IT adoption across the region.

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