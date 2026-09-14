SBBDU and Lakhmir Zamurani Launch DXL Institute for Digital Markets

SBBDU and Lakhmir Zamurani sign an agreement to launch DXL Institute for digital markets education.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University (SBBDU) has partnered with Lakhmir Zamurani to establish DXL (Dewan × Lakhmir), a specialised institute for professional education in digital markets and emerging financial technologies.

The partnership agreement was signed on September 14 at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel Karachi. Yousuf Dewan, SBBDU Vice Chancellor Aurangzeb, and Lakhmir Zamurani, Founder of DXL, signed the agreement.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between growing interest in digital financial markets and the limited availability of structured professional education in Pakistan.

DXL to Offer Professional Market Education

Under the partnership, DXL will offer programmes covering artificial intelligence, technology, blockchain, Web3, trading, forex, stocks, cryptocurrency and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The institute’s flagship 12-week Professional Diploma will include 288 contact hours. The programme will combine academic learning with practical market education.

Students will study technology fundamentals, market structure, price action, risk management and trading psychology. The course will conclude with a supervised live-trading practicum using demo accounts.

DXL said active market professionals will lead the instruction. Educational authorities will also contribute to the structured academic component.

Institute Plans Nationwide Expansion

DXL plans to expand its presence across Pakistan.

The institute will establish initial hubs at Park Towers in Clifton and Dewan University in Korangi Industrial Area. The facilities will include dedicated faculty and administrative infrastructure.

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Moreover, DXL will use a hybrid learning model. This approach will allow students and working professionals from across Pakistan to participate in its programmes.

Focus on Digital Assets and Emerging Technologies

The launch comes as interest in digital assets and financial technologies continues to grow.

However, access to structured education in cryptocurrency, forex, blockchain and Web3 remains limited. Many participants enter these markets through self-directed learning.

DXL aims to bring these interconnected fields into one structured learning pathway. The institute also plans to combine academic discipline with practical exposure to modern financial markets.

SBBDU Highlights Future Skills

SBBDU Vice Chancellor Aurangzeb said universities have a responsibility to prepare students for the changing economy.

“Our responsibility is to prepare students for the economy they will actually work in. Digital markets are no longer peripheral to finance, and this partnership allows us to teach them with the rigour any academic programme demands,” he said.

He added that the partnership would give students access to specialised knowledge in an evolving financial and technology landscape.

Lakhmir Zamurani Emphasises Structured Learning

Lakhmir Zamurani, Founder of DXL, said many people already participate in digital markets without formal training.

“Thousands of people in this country are already active in these markets, most of them self-taught and without structure. DXL exists to give that a proper foundation, taught by people who trade rather than people who only read about it,” he said.

The new institute is expected to provide a dedicated learning platform for students, young professionals and others seeking systematic knowledge of digital markets and financial technologies.

The partnership also reflects growing efforts to connect higher education with practical skills in emerging areas of technology and finance.

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