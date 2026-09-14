HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) and the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) have expanded their Climate-Smart Agri-Financing initiative to farmers across Punjab.

The initiative uses satellite data and technology-driven risk assessment to support agricultural financing. It marks the move from a pilot programme to province-wide implementation.

Satellite Technology Supports Agricultural Finance

Punjab plays a central role in Pakistan’s agricultural economy. Therefore, the expansion could help the bank improve its assessment of farming conditions across the province.

SUPARCO will provide satellite-based remote sensing and agricultural intelligence. Meanwhile, HBL MfB will contribute its field presence and agricultural financing expertise.

The bank will use satellite data, crop monitoring and remote-sensing analytics at a broader scale. These tools can help assess land use and crop conditions more effectively.

As a result, HBL MfB expects to strengthen the resilience of its agricultural financing portfolio.

HBL MfB Highlights Climate Risks

HBL Microfinance Bank President and CEO Amir Khan said farmers face growing risks from climate change.

“Pakistan’s farmers are at the frontline of climate change, facing increasingly unpredictable weather, water stress and other risks that directly impact their livelihoods and our country’s food security,” he said.

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Khan added that satellite intelligence can help the bank understand conditions on farms. It can also support more informed and timely financing decisions.

He described the partnership as a model for combining technology, finance and national institutions to address challenges in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

SUPARCO Brings Geo-AI Capabilities

Zafar Iqbal, Member of SUPARCO’s Space Application & Research Wing, said the organisation has decades of experience in agricultural monitoring.

SUPARCO has 35 years of spatial data archives and analytical outputs. It has also developed machine learning and deep learning models to generate agricultural insights through a Geo-AI-enabled platform.

Furthermore, SUPARCO’s Space4Climate initiative provides probabilistic risk assessments for major climate hazards. These include floods, droughts and hailstorms.

The technology can integrate agricultural and climate-risk information into the agri-lending process.

Data to Support Farm-Level Risk Assessment

SUPARCO has developed an analytical engine to support HBL MfB’s agricultural lending system.

The system can help inform lending decisions and assess risks at the farm level. It can also support post-loan monitoring.

In addition, SUPARCO will provide agricultural intelligence through its Space4Climate portal. The initiative aims to improve public access to information and strengthen climate awareness among agricultural stakeholders.

Partnership Targets Climate-Resilient Agriculture

The collaboration combines SUPARCO’s satellite and remote-sensing capabilities with HBL MfB’s extensive field network.

Together, the organisations aim to make agricultural finance more data-driven and climate-resilient.

The initiative focuses on better information, responsible financing and improved resilience. It also demonstrates how space technology can support practical financial services for Pakistan’s farming communities.

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