Pharmacists Are Backbone of Healthcare System, Says Wasif Khan

Pharmacists are a key part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in ensuring the safe and effective use of medicines, said Dawago CEO Wasif Khan.

The remarks came during the Pharmacist Impact Conference 2026, organised by Dawago in Karachi to mark World Pharmacists Day.

The conference brought together pharmaceutical companies, pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The event focused on the role of pharmacists in healthcare. It also highlighted safe medicine supply, proper drug use and improved patient outcomes.

Around 15 pharmaceutical companies participated in the conference. Representatives presented their products and discussed developments across the pharmaceutical sector.

New Pharmacists Take Professional Oath

An oath-taking ceremony was also held for newly qualified pharmacists.

The new professionals pledged to fulfil their responsibilities and prioritise patient welfare and the safe use of medicines.

Several pharmaceutical companies and relevant organisations also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the event.

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The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation and create more professional opportunities for pharmacists.

Pharmacists Play Key Healthcare Role

Speaking at the conference, Wasif Khan said pharmacists do much more than dispense medicines.

He said they guide patients on the correct use of medicines. They also explain potential side effects and help patients use treatments safely.

“Pharmacists are an extremely important part of the healthcare system,” Khan said.

He added that their role begins with ensuring the right medicine reaches the patient. It also extends to safe and effective medicine use.

Khan said Dawago has organised similar events for the past eight years to recognise pharmacists and highlight their contribution to healthcare.

Dawago currently operates more than 90 outlets. Its e-commerce platform is also active, while the company provides services in more than 10 cities.

Technology Changing Pharmacy Services

Khan said the conference was more than a single event.

He described it as a platform for pharmaceutical companies, pharmacists and other stakeholders to share experiences and discuss new ideas.

He said technology and e-commerce are rapidly changing pharmacy services.

However, patient safety must remain the priority.

He stressed the importance of maintaining medicine quality and professional standards while adopting new technologies.

Industry Leaders Highlight Professional Development

Dawago Head of Commercial Ali Haider said the role of pharmacists is becoming increasingly important.

He stressed the need to provide patients with reliable guidance on the proper use of medicines.

Haider also called for stronger links between the pharmaceutical industry and pharmacists.

Dawago Head of Procurement, Pharma Division, Syed Shahnawaz Akhtar said pharmacists serve as an important link between patients and medicines.

He said professional training and access to updated knowledge can help improve patient outcomes.

Faizan Swisswala, Executive Director of Swiss Life, highlighted the need for modern training and stronger professional skills in the pharmacy sector.

He said pharmacists should receive greater opportunities to play an effective role in the healthcare system.

Faizan Zafar Khan, Head of Operations at Haleon, said cooperation and knowledge sharing are important for the pharmaceutical industry.

He stressed the need for pharmacists to remain updated on new medicines and changing patient needs.

Experts Call for Wider Role for Pharmacists

Representatives of participating pharmaceutical companies also delivered presentations on their products and services.

Participants were briefed on recent developments in the pharmaceutical sector.

During a panel discussion, experts called for pharmacists to become part of the wider patient-care system in Pakistan.

They said the role of pharmacists should not be limited to medicine dispensing.

Pharmacists can guide patients on dosage, proper medicine use, possible side effects and drug interactions.

Participants said such platforms can also strengthen professional links between pharmacists, doctors and the pharmaceutical industry.

The conference concluded with discussions on improving pharmacy services and creating greater opportunities for professional collaboration.

Dawago has been organising events of this nature for the past eight years to mark World Pharmacists Day and recognise the contribution of pharmacists to healthcare.

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