The new cashless system allows citizens to pay passport fees through mobile apps of participating banks.

KARACHI, September 14, 2026: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has enabled digital passport fee payments through Raast Person-to-Merchant (P2M) QR, making the process easier for citizens.

The new system allows applicants to pay passport fees through the mobile applications of participating banks. It also supports the government’s broader Cashless Pakistan agenda.

NBP Advances Digital Payment Services

The initiative marks another step in NBP’s digital transformation programme.

Moreover, the bank said the system will help expand digital payments for government services. It also supports efforts to reduce reliance on cash for public-sector collections.

The Raast-based solution provides citizens with a convenient option for paying passport fees. Meanwhile, NBP continues to explore additional digital payment channels.

Immigration Officials Review Digital System

To review the system, Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Director General Immigration & Passports, visited NBP’s Head Office in Karachi with his team.

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He met Abdul Wahid Sethi, SEVP and Group Chief/CFO, Financial Control Group; Faisal Topra, SEVP and Group Chief, Operations Group; and Adnan Nasir, CDO and Group Chief, Digital Banking Group.

Senior officials from NBP’s Digital Banking and Operations teams also attended the meeting.

The participants reviewed the performance of the Raast-based passport fee payment system. They also discussed options to expand digital payment services.

PSID Payment Option Under Review

The meeting also explored a PSID-based alternative payment mechanism.

According to NBP, the option could provide another channel for passport fee payments. It may also help maintain continuity of collections if applicants face issues with a particular payment method.

Furthermore, the discussions focused on improving convenience for citizens and strengthening digital public services.

NBP Reaffirms Cashless Pakistan Support

Abdul Wahid Sethi said digital transformation can make public services more accessible and efficient.

“At NBP, we see digital transformation as an important enabler of more accessible, efficient and customer-centric public services,” he said.

He added that NBP supports the government’s digital payments and cashless economy agenda. The bank also plans to use technology to make financial services simpler and more accessible.

Immigration Department Appreciates NBP

Director General Immigration & Passports appreciated NBP’s cooperation in advancing digital transformation.

He also acknowledged the bank’s efforts to improve public service delivery through modern payment solutions.

The initiative strengthens cooperation between NBP and the Immigration & Passports Directorate. It also adds momentum to Pakistan’s wider shift towards digital government payments.

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