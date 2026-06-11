Saylani Welfare Trust and K-Electric have organised Heatwave Relief camps across Karachi to support citizens during extreme summer temperatures. The initiative aims to provide essential supplies and reduce risks linked to heat-related illnesses.

Through these camps, volunteers distributed drinking water bottles, ORS sachets, and CAC 1000 among the public. Moreover, the effort focused on helping people manage heat exposure and prevent dehydration.

K-Electric Joins Heatwave Relief Campaign

The Heatwave Relief camps were arranged at multiple locations across the city with support from both organisations. The teams provided immediate assistance to citizens facing challenging weather conditions.

According to representatives, the camps offered basic hydration support for people travelling or working outdoors. Therefore, the initiative focused on public safety during periods of intense heat.

Saylani Welfare Trust Distributes Public Aid

Representatives from Saylani Welfare Trust and K-Electric visited one of the camps along with Advisor to the Governor of Sindh, Khurram Abbas Bhatti. They participated in distributing relief supplies among citizens.

During the visit, the representatives reviewed the camp activities and interacted with people receiving assistance. Additionally, the distribution process highlighted the importance of community support during heatwaves.

Karachi Heatwave Relief Measures Continue

Heatwave Relief activities have become important as Karachi experiences rising temperatures during summer months. Therefore, public awareness and access to hydration resources remain key factors in reducing heat-related risks.

The camps provided essential items while encouraging citizens to take precautions against extreme weather. Furthermore, such efforts support vulnerable communities who may face greater exposure to heat conditions.

Saylani Welfare Trust And K-Electric Public Support

The collaboration between Saylani Welfare Trust and K-Electric reflects a joint response to seasonal health challenges. According to the organisations, the camps were designed to assist the public during the ongoing heat conditions.

The initiative included basic protective supplies and community assistance. Meanwhile, residents benefited from access to water and hydration products at relief locations.

Heatwave Relief Camps Help Karachi Citizens

The Heatwave Relief campaign shows how welfare organisations and companies can work together during emergency situations. As temperatures increase, these support activities help provide immediate relief to affected communities.

The camps continue to serve as public assistance points by offering necessary resources. Ultimately, the focus remains on protecting citizens from heat-related problems through timely support.